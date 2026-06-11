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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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1 minute ago
Amid CWS run, Georgia baseball lands transfer portal commitment
Georgia baseball landed its first transfer portal commitment of this cycle on Wednesday.
Hunter DeLauder
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22 hours ago
Rhino. Byrd ... and a dog: The trio making an impact on Georgia’s run to …
Catcher Daniel Jackson and pitcher Justin Byrd have one of the strongest bonds of any two players on Georgia’s roster.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 10, 2026
Bulldogs baseball keeps ‘foot on the gas pedal’ heading into Omaha
After his team won two of the wildest college baseball games of the year back-to-back, Georgia coach Wes Johnson doesn’t get much of a break.
Sarah Spencer
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June 9, 2026
For Kolby Branch, Georgia trip to Omaha carries extra weight
Kolby Branch watched his brother Kyle’s Oklahoma Sooners upset No. 2-seeded Georgia Tech one week ago.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 8, 2026
‘Turns out its hard to beat Georgia baseball once.’ Social media sounds …
It had already been a special season for the Georgia baseball team heading into this past weekend’s series against Mississippi State.
Connor Riley
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