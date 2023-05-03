Georgia baseball gets season sweep of Kennesaw State on walk-off error

Cole Wagner appeared to line out to Brooks before he dropped a ball that hit him right in the glove, giving the Bulldogs a 10-9 win in the bottom of the ninth at Foley Field.

ATHENS – Georgia baseball snagged its second walk-off win in nine days, this time thanks to an error on a routine catch by Kennesaw State left fielder Jamarie Brooks.

Then the Bulldogs dropped a series to SEC bottom-feeder Ole Miss last weekend, delivering a substantial blow to their tournament aspirations.

Dominating in-state competition helps a postseason resume, but Georgia needs a strong finish to its SEC slate. That starts at 6 p.m. on Friday when UGA hosts a rolling No. 18-ranked Tennessee team.

The Volunteers (30-14, 11-10) have won seven straight, including a sweep of No. 5 Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will enter the weekend as the No. 11 team in the SEC, trailing Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama by one game. All three of those teams are hosting top-5 competition this weekend.

Georgia can move up as high as the No. 6 spot with a sweep of Tennessee and series losses from the five teams it closely trails.