Georgia baseball snaps four-game losing streak, hosts No. 10 Kentucky this weekend

The Bulldogs (16-13, 1-8 SEC) used a strong performance from its bullpen - including a stellar outing from a freshman pitcher - to snap a four-game losing streak at Kennesaw State.

Righthander Leighton Finley shouldered four innings of a ‘bullpen game’ and UGA took a 6-4 win at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

“A lot of negative thoughts going through your head when things aren’t going your way, and our kids fought through that tonight,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “The pizza will actually have some taste to it tonight.”

Finley, who entered the game after starter Nolan Crisp surrendered two runs in the first inning, settled things down for the Georgia defense. The freshman shut out the Owls (13-14, 5-4 ASUN) in the second, third and fourth innings before an earned run in the fifth ended his day.

Finley allowed four hits and a walk for an earned run with four strikeouts in the longest outing of his career.

The Richmond Hill may have made a case for a promotion, as the Bulldogs are auditioning pitchers for the No. 3 starting spot in their weekend rotation.

“He probably could have gone one or two more, but you need him for the weekend, too, so that’s the tricky part,” Stricklin said. “He’s starting to grow up on us, and we knew he was really talented, and he’s starting to throw the ball a little harder.”