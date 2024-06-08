ATHENS – Foley Field’s packed out crowd spilled over into a strong showing on Kudzu Hill for Georgia baseball’s super regional opener on Saturday.

The program’s oldest tradition – dating back to the 1960′s – consists of students packing the hill with lawn chairs where the backyards of several houses on Pinecrest Drive back up to Foley Field.

UGA students on college budgets could still catch the highly-priced super regional from nosebleed-like seats behind right field.

DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins visited the hill and its neighbors: The Greenhouse and the Pastor’s Porch in a spotlight of Georgia baseball tradition.

UGA baseball superstar Charlie Condon is encouraged to see students packing the hill out in the middle of the summer. The projected No. 1 MLB Draft pick often speaks about bringing Georgia baseball back, so Condon would naturally enjoy Kudzu Hill’s resurgence.

“It’s really fun to bring it back to baseball,” Condon said. “It’s been around for football for a long time now. That student engagement, everybody’s always rallied really strong around the football program for good reason, but to bring that back to baseball some too is really fun.”

Condon chuckled on Friday when a particular feature of the hill was brought up: a sign reading “Condon’s Kudzu Kegs.”

Georgia’s third baseman has grown close with one of Georgia baseball’s most beloved former players, Gordon Beckham. Condon says Beckham has mentored him throughout the season through his individual success and leading the Bulldogs.

Condon is especially trying to follow Gordon’s footsteps now as Georgia aims to beat NC State for a College World Series spot just like it did in 2008.

All part of bringing Georgia baseball back, just like the hill.

“I think it’s the start of some new old traditions for this program, bringing them back and getting them back to where they should be,” Condon said. “That’s been really cool to see that start to turn.”