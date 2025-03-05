Warren Brinson had no problem singling out a freshman poised to make an immediate impact at Georgia.

The NFL-bound Brinson heaped significant praise on incoming defensive lineman Elijah Griffin

“Someone who I think is really going to take over for the Georgia Bulldogs that someone that people aren’t seeing coming is freshman Elijah Griffin,” Brinson said at last week’s NFL combine. “I’ve known Elijah since eighth grade and just look out. Look out.

Griffin and Brinson are both from the Savannah area, which also produced recent first round draft pick Nolan Smith.

The Bulldogs have gotten plenty of production out of Savannah. Brinson is confident Griffin can keep that pipeline flowing.

“Our coaches have said that he’s one of the best defensive line prospects they’ve ever seen coming out of high school,” Brinson said. “What I’m hearing about him in the weight room and what he’s doing up there right now, it’s matching the five-star (hype).”

Griffin was Georgia’s top-ranked signee in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 1 ranked defensive player by all four recruiting services for the 2025 recruiting class and a massive win for the Bulldogs.

But he’s not the only 5-star prospect Georgia signed in 2025. And he’s not the only one that will be expected to come in and play a significant role right away.

Outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson has also earned some early attention in his time at Georgia. Like Griffin, Gibson was the No. 1 ranked prospect at his position for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Gibson is listed as an EDGE but has the ability to play at both outside linebacker and defensive end.

The comparisons to Mykel Williams will be natural for Gibson, given both were 5-star prospects from the state of Georgia. Williams hopes to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Gibson certainly seems to have the tools to become that.

“Gibson also arrives at a big position of need for Georgia, which lost key EDGE Chaz Chambliss to the NFL Draft,” Will Backus of CBS Sports wrote. “Gabe Harris is expected to step up for the Bulldogs, but he isn’t the kind of player that will dominate snaps to the point that Gibson will be kept off the field. Given Gibson’s athletic profile, Georgia can also experiment with moving Gibson around. With that kind of versatility, he should carve out a nice Year 1 role on a national title contender.”

While Harris is expected to be Georgia’s top option this season at outside linebacker, he is likely to be limited this spring following offseason surgery. Quintavious Johnson looks to be primed for a big spring, but there is an opportunity there for Gibson to come in and earn snaps right away for the Bulldogs.

Georgia also signed 4-star prospects Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon in the 2025 signing class.

It helps that both Gibson and Griffin are already on campus and enrolled at Georgia. The Bulldogs begin spring practice next Tuesday and will wrap things up with G-Day on April 12.

Gibson and Griffin figure to be main attractions this spring. They are two of four 5-star recruits the Bulldogs add in their No. 2 overall ranked signing class.