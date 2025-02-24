ATHENS – Georgia baseball is climbing in several national polls after a 5-0 week, including a dominant four-game weekend sweep.

The Bulldogs (8-1) moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in D1Baseball’s top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts. UGA also moved up one spot to No. 10 in Baseball America’s ranking and No. 3 in Perfect Game’s new poll.

Georgia made the jump after previous No. 2-ranked Virginia and No. 7-ranked Oregon State each lost twice last weekend.

The Bulldogs started the week with a 6-4 comeback win at Kennesaw State and finished by outscoring UIC 51-15 over the four-game weekend. UGA coach Wes Johnson’s new roster bashed 11 home runs and leaned on the strength of 15 different pitchers to earn the home-opening weekend sweep.

UGA is right back in action with five more games this week, starting with a 4 p.m. Wednesday visit to Georgia State.

Georgia is one of six SEC teams in D1Baseball’s top 10. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas are the only teams ahead of the Bulldogs, with No. 8 Florida right behind.

Several SEC teams suffered their first loss this week, including the conference’s best two. Top-ranked Texas A&M kept its ranking after a Sunday loss to Cal Poly, and LSU moved up a spot despite a loss to Omaha on Saturday.

Here’s a look at where Georgia baseball stands among the other top 25 SEC teams.

SEC Teams Ranked Top 25 (D1Baseball)

1. Texas A&M (5-1)

2. LSU (6-1)

3. Tennessee (7-0)

4. Arkansas (6-1)

6. Georgia (8-1)

8. Florida (7-0)

14. Vanderbilt (7-1)

15. Texas (5-1

16. Oklahoma (6-0)

18. Mississippi State (6-1)

24. Ole Miss (6-1)

Defending national champion Tennessee followed a season-opening explosive sweep of Hofstra last weekend by sweeping Samford in Knoxville. Florida remained undefeated, too, sweeping Dayton in Gainesville.

The SEC added two more teams to the top 25, as Ole Miss and Oklahoma turned in a pair of impressive weekend. The Sooners beat top-10 teams in Virginia and Oregon State while Ole Miss topped No. 22 TCU.

The Bulldogs will work to maintain a top-10 ranking through nonconference play before starting SEC action hosting Kentucky on March 14.