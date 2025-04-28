ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s turnaround series win over Oklahoma was enough to move up in the top 10 while much of the SEC fell out.

The Bulldogs (35-11, 12-9 SEC) snapped their worst losing streak of the season and climbed a spot from their lowest ranking of the year. UGA is now ranked No. 9 in D1Baseball’s top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts.

Georgia’s five-game losing streak, with every loss coming at the hands of top-15 teams, didn’t seem to matter as much to other national polls. The Bulldogs are sitting at No. 4 according to Baseball America and No. 3 in Perfect Game’s rankings.

UGA was one of the few top 10 SEC teams to maintain or improve its ranking this weekend. The conference had six teams in the top 10 before Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt all lost to lower-ranked opponents.

Arkansas lost two out of three at Florida, marking the Gators’ third straight series win. Tennessee could only win one game at LSU and Vanderbilt lost the first two games of its series at Ole Miss.

Auburn did enter at No. 10 after beating No. 21 Georgia Tech in the midweek and taking two out of three against Mississippi State.

Ranked SEC Teams (per D1Baseball)

1. Texas (37-5, 4-0 last week)

2. LSU (36-9, 2-2 last week)

9. Georgia (35-11, 2-2 last week)

10. Auburn (30-14, 3-1 last week)

11. Arkansas (37-9, 2-2 last week)

12. Tennessee (35-9, 2-2 last week)

15. Vanderbilt (31-13, 1-3 last week)

18. Alabama (35-10, 4-0 last week)

21. Oklahoma (30-13, 1-3 last week)

23. Ole Miss (31-13, 1-3 last week)

Georgia’s 10-9 and 6-3 wins over Oklahoma last weekend further muddied the SEC standings, making for a four-way tie for fourth place.

UGA has a strong chance for its first 4-0 week since late March.

Georgia will host Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to face an abysmal Missouri team. The Tigers are 0-21 in conference play and are riding a seven-game losing streak.

SEC Baseball Standings

Texas (19-2) Arkansas (14-7) LSU (14-7) Tennessee (13-8) Ole Miss (12-9) Vanderbilt (12-9) Alabama (12-9) Georgia (12-9) Auburn (11-10) Oklahoma (11-10) Kentucky (10-11) Florida (8-13) Texas A&M (8-13) Mississippi State (7-14) South Carolina (5-16) Missouri (0-21)

The SEC’s depth continues to provide volatility as nearly every team in the conference fights for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Teams like Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Georgia will trying to secure a spot with 15 wins and keep building from there. The Bulldogs earned the No. 7 national seed -- clinching home field advantage until the College World Series -- with a 17-13 SEC record last season.