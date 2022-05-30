Georgia baseball heads to red-hot North Carolina regional featuring 3 conference champions
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years after narrowly missing the field last season and having the 2020 tourney canceled on their No. 2-ranked team as a result of COVID.
The Bulldogs are seeded No. 2 in a North Carolina-hosted regional that includes three conference tournament champions and will start with a game against VCU on Friday.
The other teams are certainly hotter than Georgia, which lost six of its last nine games and was eliminated in the first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament last Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.
At least the Bulldogs (35-21, No. 20 national RPI) can claim to be the most rested team.
Host North Carolina (38-19) is the nation’s No. 10 overall seed even with the No. 4 RPI. The Tar Heels have won seven in a row and 15 of their past 17, including a 9-5 decision over N.C. State on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
It’s the 11th time North Carolina has hosted an NCAA Baseball Tournament regional since 2006.
The VCU team UGA will face on Friday is riding a 15-game win streak after sweeping through the Atlanta 10 Conference tournament.
Hoftsra (30-21), the No. 4 seed in the regional, is also coming off a conference tournament championship run having won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament on Sunday.
The North Carolina regional is paired with the Oklahoma State regional, which also includes
More information to come as it becomes available
