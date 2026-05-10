For the first time since the 2008 season, the Georgia Bulldogs claimed the SEC regular-season title. They clinched with Saturday’s 13-8 win vs. LSU, which also lifted them to 40 wins (40-11, 20-6 SEC).

“It’s massive,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “It’s so hard to win this league, and then win it outright. It’s something that you want to check off on your list of things that you’ve ever accomplished. It’s right up there. It’s hard to do. It’s 10 weekends of just meat house grinding.”

The No. 5 Bulldogs claimed the SEC title with four games still to play in the regular season, including Sunday’s game against LSU. They’ll have one final road trip to No. 6 Auburn beginning Thursday.

Georgia also recognized 16 seniors Saturday, including shortstop Kolby Branch.

“It’s sweet,” Branch said of winning the conference. “This is why I came to the University of Georgia and why I decided to come back. I think we’re setting the standard in the SEC, and I think that’s the way it should be.”

The Bulldogs have hosted two straight regionals and have made significant strides under Johnson, who was hired in 2023, but they haven’t advanced to the College World Series since 2008.

Although they’re happy to claim the SEC regular-season title, it’s not the ultimate goal for this group, which leads Division l with 135 home runs.

“An SEC championship is great, but we want to do bigger and better things,” pitcher Paul Farley said. “That’s just one piece of the puzzle. … We obviously don’t want to look too far ahead (after) this, but we’re going to celebrate and get back out there (Sunday).”