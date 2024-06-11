ATHENS — North Carolina State won the game of inches Monday night, robbing Georgia of a trip to the College World Series.

The No. 10-national seed Wolfpack (38-21) scored a 8-5 win over the No. 7-national seed Bulldogs with an electric crowd of 3,944 looking on at Foley Field along with the global ESPN audience.

Georgia superstar Charlie Condon provided one final amazing moment for a Georgia team that came one game within making the College World Series after being picked to finish fifth in the SEC East.

Condon pointed to Kudzu Hill, beyond the right field bleachers, as he rounded first with his nation-leading 37th home run of the season, the 67th of his amazing career to cut the North Carolina State lead to 8-5 with one out in the bottom of the ninth before Wolfpack closer Derrick Smith sealed the win.

Georgia fans had reason for optimism early when Tre Phelps opened the scoring in the second inning, unloading a two-run bomb over the center field wall.

The partisan crowd of 3,944 roared their support, their beloved Diamond Dawgs seemingly on track for another explosive evening.

Instead, it was the Camoflauge jerseyed North Carolina State club unloading, out-hitting Georgia 15-7 including a 4-2 home run advantage.

The battled-test Wolfpack — they played the No. 3 schedule in the nation — were even more impressive in the field.

The Wolfpack, headed back to the CWS for the first time since 2021, have been error-free throughout their six-game NCAA tourney run.

Eli Serrano lll had a piece of the N.C. State power with a home run along with making the defensive play of the series, a leaping catch at the center field wall that robbed Slate Alford of what might have been a game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

“Slate Alford’s ball you’re talking another foot and we might still be playing,” Georgia first-year coach Wes Johnson said. “But that’s the game of baseball, and you tip to North Carolina State.”

The Wolfpack’s pitching proved supreme when freshman Jacob Dudan came on in relief with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning thanks to Clayton Chadwick’s double, Kolby Branch’s single and Corey Collins getting hit by a pitch.

Condon strode to the batter’s box to face the freshman, and apprehension was building.

Dudan was on his game, however, striking out Condon on three pitches — a swing, a check swing, and then another big swing.

Alford was next up, and after fouling off two, two-strike pitches and drawing ball three, grounded to second to end the inning.

Serrano extended the lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth before Georgia got the run back before Dudan’s pitching kicked in again.

Phelps, a promising freshman who finished the season on fire, got things started with his third hit in the game, singling to right, and when Dillon Carter singled to left Phelps turned on the jets and sprinted to third.

North Carolina State’s Noah Soles made a diving grab on Fernando Gonzalez’s fly down the right field line, but it was enough for Phelps to tag and cut the lead to 5-3.

Dudan proceeded to fan Kolby Branch on three swinging pitches, ending the threat.

Soles, in cliche fashion, rode the adrenaline of his spectacular catch into his next at-bat, hitting a towering home run over the right field wall to push the lead back to 6-3.

The momentum shift was palpable, even as Georgia continued to battle, finally chasing the Wolfpack’s rising freshman pitching star in the bottom of the seventh inning as Corey Collins drew a lead-off walk and Condon reached on a hit by pitch to start the inning.

That’s when North Carolina State turned to ace closer Derrick Smith, who 28th-year Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent had strategically stashed to that point in the series.

Smith, who led the Wolfpack with seven saves in his 22 appearances this season, did his job, allowing an RBI ground-out and Condon’s home run to pick up the CWS-clinching save.

It will be an even split of four SEC teams, and four ACC teams, in this year’s Field of Eight in Omaha.

Number one overall seed Tennessee, Kentucky (2 seed) Texas A&M (3 seed) and unseeded Florida representing the SEC, while ACC teams North Carolina (4 seed), Florida State (8 seed), North Carolina State (10 seed) and Virginia (12 seed) fill out the field with play starting next Friday.