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By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
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1 minute ago
Georgia not changing its approach as it begins NCAA tournament
Tre Phelps remembers the feeling when Georgia fizzled in the NCAA regionals last season.
Sarah Spencer
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2 hours ago
Georgia baseball game times, TV networks for Athens Regional in NCAA …
With rain looming heading into this weekend’s NCAA Athens Regional, Friday’s baseball game times will shift up to try and beat the inclement weather.
Sarah Spencer
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May 24, 2026
UGA baseball makes history as it wins first SEC Tournament title in …
With an 11-1 win run-rule win vs. Arkansas Sunday, Georgia baseball earned its first ever SEC Tournament championship.
Sarah Spencer
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May 23, 2026
Georgia baseball storms back to stun Florida, advance to SEC championship …
After a one-hour rain delay, No. 1 seed Georgia kept fighting as it overcame a six-run deficit to knock off No. 5 seed Florida 8-7 in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday …
Sarah Spencer
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May 21, 2026
Georgia baseball wins first SEC tournament game since 2021, advances to …
The pressure may be off No. 1 seed Georgia in the SEC Tournament, but the Bulldogs aren’t slowing down.
Sarah Spencer
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