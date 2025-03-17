ATHENS -- Georgia baseball kept itself in the SEC’s top tier in national rankings with an SEC-opening series win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs (21-2, 2-1 SEC) kept their No. 4 ranking in D1Baseball’s Top 25, used by ESPN television broadcasts.

UGA also stayed at No. 3 in Perfect Game’s poll and moved up one spot to No. 6 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Georgia will put its top-tier rankings on the line this weekend at No. 13 Florida. It’s the first SEC road series for the Bulldogs and their first road game since Feb. 26.

The Gators were a top-10 team before Tennessee swept them in Knoxville last weekend. The Volunteers leapfrogged LSU for the No. 1 spot in D1Baseball’s poll.

LSU fell to No. 2 after sweeping SEC bottom feeder Missouri and Arkansas stayed right ahead of Georgia after taking two of three at Ole Miss.

Texas and Oklahoma moved up to No. 8 and No. 10, marking six SEC teams in the top 10. The Longhorns swept Mississippi State in Starkville last weekend and the Sooners beat South Carolina 2-1 at home.

Five more SEC teams ranked in spots 11 through 25. Alabama moved up to No. 12 as the only non-top 10 SEC team to earn a sweep last weekend. The Crimson Tide hammered preseason No. 1 Texas A&M out of the top 25 with a road sweep.

Georgia kept its No. 4 spot after a 2-1 series win over Kentucky at Foley Field last weekend. Georgia scored 36 total runs on a pitching staff that entered the series with the country’s second-lowest team ERA.

Henry Hunter, Robbie Burnett, Slate Alford and Ryland Zaborowski combined to hit 10 of Georgia’s 11 homers against the Wildcats.

It was a much better start to the SEC season than second-year Georgia coach Wes Johnson had in year one. The Bulldogs suffered a season-opening sweep to Kentucky in Lexington and didn’t win a road SEC series until much later in the season.

Here’s a look at where the Bulldogs stand among every other SEC team before they travel for their first conference away series of 2025.

D1Baseball Top 25: SEC Teams

1. Tennessee (4-0 Week, 20-0 Overall)

2. LSU (4-0 Week, 20-1 Overall)

3. Arkansas (3-1 Week, 18-2 Overall)

4. Georgia (3-1 Week, 21-2 Overall)

8. Texas (4-0 Week, 17-1 Overall)

10. Oklahoma (3-1 Week, 17-2 Overall)

12. Alabama (4-0 Week, 20-1 Overall)

13. Florida (1-3 Week, 16-5 Overall)

18. Ole Miss (1-3 Week, 15-4 Overall)

20. Auburn (3-1 Week, 16-4 Overall)

22. Vanderbilt (2-2 Week, 15-5 Overall)

Georgia-Florida isn’t the only must-see series the SEC has this weekend.

Texas will try to upset LSU in a top-10 series in Austin while Alabama aims to at least give Tennessee its first loss of the year in Tuscaloosa.