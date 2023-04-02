Georgia baseball takes second sweep of SEC season at No. 4 Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs (15-13, 1-8 SEC) dropped their fourth and final game of the week to the No. 4-ranked Commodores (23-5, 9-0) in Nashville.

UGA was outscored 29-10 on the weekend, as it fell 9-2 on Friday and 16-8 on Saturday at the hostile Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt improved to 15-3 at home with the win and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Georgia’s hitters, which have kept it competing in high-scoring battles this season, had their worst day of 2023. The Bulldog bats were shut out for the first time since Game Three against Vanderbilt last season.

To be clear, UGA’s hitters also faced one of the country’s top pitching staffs this weekend. The Commodores entered the weekend with the league’s 10th-best team ERA (3.28) and just over 6 hits allowed per nine innings, good for fourth-best in the country.

“There are four or five staffs in this league that are elite elite, and that’s one of them,” Stricklin said on 960 The Ref.

There are five SEC teams in the country’s top 10 in team ERA. All of them are on Georgia’s SEC schedule.