Georgia baseball upsets No. 18 Tennessee 9-4, takes pivotal SEC series
ATHENS – Georgia baseball sent No. 18 Tennessee back to Rocky Top in disappointment after a 9-4 upset win on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (27-21, 10-14 SEC) cut down their third straight top-25 conference opponent at Foley Field.
UGA dampened a blazing-hot Volunteer (32-16, 12-12) lineup that entered Athens on a nine-game win streak. The same team that averaged 12 runs per game during the streak scored a total of five runs in the series’ last two games.
Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon fueled the win with more eye-popping power. The first baseman hit his 21st and 22nd home runs of the season to break UGA’s freshman home run record.
Condon also tied the SEC freshman home run record and has at least eight more games to break it.
The Marietta native has homered in every SEC series this season. It was Condon’s fourth multi-home run game.
The Bulldogs bashed four home runs in the win. Condon and Parks Harber’s two-run homers in the fifth inning gave Georgia the lead for good.
Leadoff man Ben Anderson homered to start the game, setting the tone for a high-energy afternoon for the 3,506 fans in attendance.
The Bulldog bullpen covered another rough start from Liam Sullivan. The lefthander, who had given up 14 runs in his last three starts, exited after 3.1 innings and three earned runs allowed.
Relievers Kyle Greenler, Colin Caldwell, Dalton Rhadans and Leighton Finley locked down the last 5.2 innings. Tennessee mustered just four hits and no runs.
UGA boasts a 7-2 SEC home record since suffering an opening weekend sweep in Athens. Georgia knocked off then-No. 10-ranked Kentucky and No. 6 Arkansas in its previous two home series.
The Bulldogs are back in action hosting SC Upstate at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Georgia will then travel to face Missouri, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.
