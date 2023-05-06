Georgia baseball evens series with No. 18 Tennessee, goes for Sunday series win

UGA’s pitching staff was almost as perfect as Saturday’s conditions, allowing just eight hits on a clear, 65-degree afternoon.

The Bulldogs (26-21, 9-14 SEC) snapped Tennessee’s nine-game win streak. Georgia extinguished a red-hot Volunteer lineup that averaged 12 runs per game during the streak.

UGA’s defensive dominance was particularly impressive considering the gut punch it took to start the game. Georgia’s hottest starting pitcher, Charlie Goldstein, suffered an apparent lower-body injury on the game’s second pitch.

Goldstein has been key in Georgia’s resurgent 7-5 SEC record in April. The lefthander’s 1.56 ERA through four starts is the best by a Bulldog starter this season.

Tennessee’s leadoff man hit softly grounded a fastball to first baseman Charlie Condon. Goldstein’s sprinting strides to cover first base turned into a hobble before he reached the bag.

Stricklin opted to pitch freshman Jarvis Evans, who threw 3.2 innings in his first career start on Tuesday. Evans was durable enough to provide 5.1 more innings, surrendering three hits and two walks for an earned run.

The lefthander, who led Georgia in strikeouts in fall practice, also fanned a career-high seven Volunteers. The Buford product retired 11 straight hitters from the second to the fifth inning.