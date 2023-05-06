Georgia baseball evens series with No. 18 Tennessee, goes for Sunday series win
ATHENS – Georgia baseball treated a packed Foley Field to a 3-1 win over No. 18 Tennessee.
UGA’s pitching staff was almost as perfect as Saturday’s conditions, allowing just eight hits on a clear, 65-degree afternoon.
The Bulldogs (26-21, 9-14 SEC) snapped Tennessee’s nine-game win streak. Georgia extinguished a red-hot Volunteer lineup that averaged 12 runs per game during the streak.
UGA’s defensive dominance was particularly impressive considering the gut punch it took to start the game. Georgia’s hottest starting pitcher, Charlie Goldstein, suffered an apparent lower-body injury on the game’s second pitch.
Goldstein has been key in Georgia’s resurgent 7-5 SEC record in April. The lefthander’s 1.56 ERA through four starts is the best by a Bulldog starter this season.
Tennessee’s leadoff man hit softly grounded a fastball to first baseman Charlie Condon. Goldstein’s sprinting strides to cover first base turned into a hobble before he reached the bag.
Stricklin opted to pitch freshman Jarvis Evans, who threw 3.2 innings in his first career start on Tuesday. Evans was durable enough to provide 5.1 more innings, surrendering three hits and two walks for an earned run.
The lefthander, who led Georgia in strikeouts in fall practice, also fanned a career-high seven Volunteers. The Buford product retired 11 straight hitters from the second to the fifth inning.
Georgia’s two more fearsome hitters, Connor Tate and Charlie Condon, fueled the lineup.
Tate drew first blood, smacking a team-leading 17th double off the left-field wall to bring home Condon in the first inning. Tate’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third took an earl 2-0 lead.
The Oconee County native hit 2 for 2 with two RBI, a double and a walk.
Condon made the biggest splash of the day, clearing a 423-foot homer over the pines behind left field. Condon slapped a 97 mph fastball, one of Tennessee starter Chase Dollander’s hardest of the day, for his 20th bomb of the season.
The Marietta native has nine more regular season games - plus any potential postseason contests - to break the school’s freshman home run record.
Condon finished 2-of-3 hitting with a homer, two runs, an RBI and a walk.
UGA aims to win its third SEC series against top-25 competition in the last five weeks. The Bulldogs will likely send Liam Sullivan to the mound to battle the Volunteers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Sullivan, Georgia’s only starter to pitch every weekend, has struggled lately. The junior has allowed 14 runs in his last three starts.
