Georgia baseball got hit with a dose of reality in Kentucky over the weekend.

The Wildcats knocked UGA pitchers off the mound Friday (16-10), Saturday (9-3) and Sunday (12-2, 7 innings) in both teams’ SEC opening series.

“The ball is not going to bounce your way every day,” said first-year Georgia coach Wes Johnson, whose team opened the season winning 16 of its first 17 games.

“It definitely didn’t this weekend.

UGA National Player of the Year candidate Charlie Condon, who entered the weekend leading the nation in home runs (13) batting average (.569), had a tough weekend.

Condon was 1-for-8 hitting with 3 RBI, while drawing five walks and getting hit by pitches twice.

The Bulldogs (17-4, 0-3 SEC) entered the series with great optimism facing a Kentucky program that had dropped two of three at home to Kennesaw State last weekend.

But the Wildcats (17-3, 3-0 SEC) feasted on Georgia’s reloaded pitching staff, peppering UGA hurlers for 37 runs on 38 hits in 22 innings.

Johnson was particularly disappointed with Sunday’s run-rule defeat.

“It was another day, especially early, where the breaks didn’t go our way and then when the snowball started down the hill, we couldn’t stop it,” Johnson said.

“We got to get better at that. We have to be able to stop it.”

Johnson had lamented after Saturday’s defeat that Georgia has to “learn how to win on the road in this league because it’s really tough.”

The Bulldogs, Johnson said, were “not making pitches at the right time, not catching the ball at the right time or getting the hits when we need them.”

Georgia returns to Athens to play Wofford at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday before playing host to No. 12 Alabama Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (Noon) and Sunday (1 p.m.) at Foley Field.

The Tide opened the SEC season taking two of three from No. 5-ranked Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

Johnson made it clear Georgia will be getting right back to work

“We’re going to learn from it, (and) we’re going to practice tomorrow (Monday) and get better,” Johnson said. “We have to climb back and we have a good Wofford team coming in.”

The Terriers are 13-4 after losing two of three at the College of Charleston over the weekend.