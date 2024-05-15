Even with new TV partners, one of Georgia’s most important games will be staying its usual time slot.

ESPN announced that Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2 will be at 3:30 p.m. ET. Only instead of CBS airing the game, ABC will now do so.

The SEC broadcast partner also announced that Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

The trip to Kentucky will see Georgia face off against former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, as both transferred into the program this offseason.

ESPN has announced game times for four of Georgia’s games now. The Bulldogs take on Clemson at 12 p.m. ET on ABC on Aug. 31 and Alabama on Sept. 28. The latter is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC as well.

*More details will be added to this story as they develop