Georgia baseball prevails in roller coaster Senior Day showdown with Missouri

Fernando Gonzalez, playing through an injured wrist, drove the winning run across the plate with a fielder’s choice infield grounder.

ATHENS — Georgia baseball finished the regular season on a high note, winning a knock-down, drag-out 11-10 battle on a 90-degree afternoon at Foley Field on Saturday.

Parks Harber delivered a clutch RBI single earlier in the inning, driving Connor Tate home from second to tie the game at 10-10 after Connor Tate had doubled to start the inning.

Georgia had drawn to within one the previous inning when senior Cory Acton hit a two-run home run to make it 10-9.

Georgia (35-20, 15-15 SEC) avoided what would have been their first sweep since 2019 with the win over he Tigers (28-23, 10-20 SEC)

Georgia awaits learning its seed for the SEC Tournament, which starts next Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

The Bulldogs, with a No. 13 RPI entering Saturday, are sure to get an NCAA tournament berth. The NCAA baseball tournament selection show at noon on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2.

The Bulldogs appeared poised for a strong stretch run after beating No. 1 Tennessee last Saturday before a spate of injuries and tough luck against Missouri.