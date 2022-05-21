Georgia baseball prevails in roller coaster Senior Day showdown with Missouri
ATHENS — Georgia baseball finished the regular season on a high note, winning a knock-down, drag-out 11-10 battle on a 90-degree afternoon at Foley Field on Saturday.
Fernando Gonzalez, playing through an injured wrist, drove the winning run across the plate with a fielder’s choice infield grounder.
Parks Harber delivered a clutch RBI single earlier in the inning, driving Connor Tate home from second to tie the game at 10-10 after Connor Tate had doubled to start the inning.
Georgia had drawn to within one the previous inning when senior Cory Acton hit a two-run home run to make it 10-9.
Georgia (35-20, 15-15 SEC) avoided what would have been their first sweep since 2019 with the win over he Tigers (28-23, 10-20 SEC)
Georgia awaits learning its seed for the SEC Tournament, which starts next Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.
The Bulldogs, with a No. 13 RPI entering Saturday, are sure to get an NCAA tournament berth. The NCAA baseball tournament selection show at noon on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs appeared poised for a strong stretch run after beating No. 1 Tennessee last Saturday before a spate of injuries and tough luck against Missouri.
The Tigers had taken the first two games of the series at Georgia and appeared on their way to winning the third when Georgia reliever Jaden Woods turned the momentum in with an athletic play and clutch pitching in the third inning.
Missouri had the bases loaded and no outs, already up 1-0 when Woods came out of the bullpen.
That’s when Woods, an electric-armed sophomore from Warner Robbins, made the play of the game by leaping high to steal a would-be base hit up the middle and threw to the plate for a force-out.
Woods fanned the next hitter and induced a fly-out to end the inning with the Tigers leaving the bases loaded.
