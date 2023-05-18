Georgia baseball chase for NCAA tourney spot begins with mighty LSU at Foley Field

ATHENS — Georgia baseball will be putting its season on the line when it takes the field against LSU in the regular-season series finale at Foley Field. The Bulldogs (28-24, 10-17 SEC) need to sweep mighty LSU (40-12, 17-9) to feel optimistic for an NCAA tournament berth or win at least two of three to keep hopes alive entering the SEC Tournament next week.

The series opens at 6 p.m. tonight with games slated for 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday, each available for streaming on SEC-Plus or radio on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. “Our goal is to continue our season after Hoover, it’s to keep playing,” 10th-year coach Scott Stricklin said. “It would be a very, very disappointing end to our season if we’re not playing in a regional.” It’s a Bulldogs team that has gone 9-8 in their past 17 games after a 1-9 start and are 7-5 in SEC home games including series wins over No. 4 Arkansas, No. 10 Kentucky and No.18 Tennessee. But the road has been tough on Georgia, and last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Missouri has put Stricklin’s team on the brink of elimination. The Bulldogs have yet to clinch a spot in the 12-team SEC tournament field, for that matter, as they are currently tied for 11th with Missouri (both 10-17 in league games) while Mississippi State remains alive at 8-19 in league play. Pitching has been an issue for Georgia with projected staff ace Jaden Woods sidelined by bicep tendonitis the past month and a faulty bullpen losing four SEC games after the Bulldogs took a lead into the ninth inning.

“The toughest outs to get are the last three, no matter what, and we’ve just had trouble getting those last three outs,” said Stricklin, whose team was eliminated in the North Carolina regional last season. “I feel bad for our kids. I mean, they’ve fought so hard, and overcome a lot, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to finish.” The last time Georgia had its backs to the wall in Foley Field it turned to freshman Jared Evans, and the freshman left-hander from Buford delivered a clutch performance in a 3-1 win over Tennessee. Evans was pressed into action when starter Charlie Goldstein tweaked his hamstring two pitches into the game. “I think he was probably just getting settled in on the railing on the top step of the bench with a power drink in one hand, and a cliff bar in the other hand, and getting ready to watch the game and maybe pitch in the fifth or sixth inning,” Stricklin said. “He had 15 minutes of shutdown time to warm up, and we had hoped for two or three innings, and he goes out there and gives us 5 1/3 and strikes out seven and was outstanding and won that game for us.”

Tonight’s game will mark Evans’ first SEC start, and he’ll be making it against projected top pick Paul Skenes (10-1, 1.69 ERA, 152 strikeouts, 14 walks in 79.2 innings pitched). The Bayou Bengals are coming off a home series loss to Mississippi State last weekend but has one of the best SEC road records in the league at 7-4 as they arrive in Athens. The Bulldogs’ offense is batting a collective .289 with 94 home runs, led by freshman sensation Charlie Condon. Condon, of course, has set a Georgia freshman record with 24 home runs and he and Connor Tate share the SEC lead in hits with 80 apiece. The Bulldogs are looking for their second straight NCAA tourney appearance. North Carolina eliminated Georgia in the Chapel Hill Regional last season. RELATED: Georgia baseball suffers heartbreaking defeat to Tar Heels, 6-5

