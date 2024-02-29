ATHENS – Georgia coach Wes Johnson’s historic start in Athens ended in ugly fashion on Wednesday.

Johnson’s 8-0 start - tied for the program’s best under a first-year head coach - took a rocky 19-6 run-rule loss to lowly Michigan State.

The Spartans (3-5) underlined why Johnson, a long-time SEC pitching coach with three years of MLB experience, was hired to begin with.

The Bulldogs (8-1), whose 6.44 team ERA was second-worst in the SEC last season, used eight different pitchers in the seven-inning loss. They surrendered 13 earned runs on 21 hits and four walks.

UGA held a 6-5 lead going into fifth inning. Charlie Condon produced one of Georgia’s few memorable performances, hammering three home runs in his first three at-bats.

Condon mashed his fifth, sixth and seventh homers of the year to center, left and right field, respectively.

The SEC’s freshman home run record holder hit a 418-foot solo shot off the batter’s eye in the first inning, a 437-footer into the parking lot behind left field in the second inning and a 373-footer over the right-field bleachers in the fourth.

Condon was intentionally walked on his fourth at-bat and was the final out of the game on his fifth.

Michigan State took over from there, scoring 14 runs in the next three frames to seal the win.