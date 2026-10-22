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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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1 hour ago
Georgia baseball’s Cole Johnson ready to show he’s more than his viral play
ATHENS - Outfielder Cole Johnson learned a lot during his freshman season.
Hunter DeLauder
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October 21, 2026
Georgia baseball encouraged by early returns from revamped pitching staff
One of the biggest reasons Georgia finally got over the hump and back to the College World Series was its pitching.
Hunter DeLauder
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September 30, 2026
Wes Johnson wants Georgia baseball to ‘hit the ground’ running in 2027
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is in its second week of fall practice, where the newly formed Bulldogs begin their nearly 10-month-long journey that hopefully ends in the same …
Hunter DeLauder
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September 16, 2026
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson earns contract extension after record …
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson will remain in Athens for the long term after signing a contract extension on Wednesday.
Hunter DeLauder
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July 29, 2026
Georgia baseball roster update: How things look after MLB draft deadline …
With the deadline now passed for any MLB draftees to decide on signing or returning to school, the picture for Georgia baseball’s roster ahead of the 2027 season is much …
Hunter DeLauder
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