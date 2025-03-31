ATHENS -- College baseball rankings updates have officially made the Georgia-Texas series this weekend a top-5 matchup.

The Bulldogs (28-2, 8-1 SEC) are red-hot, off to their best start through 30 games in program history. The Longhorns (23-3, 8-1) are one of four SEC teams, including UGA, that own a share of first place in the conference.

Georgia kept its No. 3 ranking in D1Baseball’s top 25 poll, which is used by ESPN broadcasts. Texas moved up to No. 5 after Oregon State lost its weekend series and No. 6 Clemson stayed put after a 2-2 week.

The Bulldogs also held their No. 2 ranking by Perfect Game and their No. 4 spot in Baseball America’s top 25.

UGA looked unstoppable in its sweep of Florida two series ago and impressed with three more wins in two days over Auburn.

Georgia is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the top 10. The Bulldogs will play four of them before the end of the regular season.

The SEC made up four of D1Baseball’s top five and 10 of the top 25. Here’s a look at every ranked SEC team and how they fared last week.

1. Tennessee (26-2, 4-0 last week)

2. Arkansas (26-3, 3-1 last week)

3. Georgia (28-2, 4-0 last week)

5. Texas (23-3, 4-0 last week)

7. LSU (26-3, 4-0 last week)

8. Alabama (25-4, 3-1 last week)

9. Ole Miss (21-6, 3-1 last week)

10. Oklahoma (22-5, 2-2 last week)

16. Auburn (20-8, 1-3 last week)

23. Vanderbilt (20-8, 1-3 last week)

The eyes of college basketball will be upon Georgia-Texas, as it is the top-ranked series in college baseball this weekend. None of the games will be broadcast on television, but all can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Other top SEC series include No. 7 LSU at No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 8 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn. Top-ranked Tennessee will technically have a College World Series Final rematch with Texas A&M, but the Aggies look nothing like they did last June, sitting at 1-8 in the SEC.

Georgia has the chance to beat Texas in Austin in football, basketball and baseball in its first season in the SEC.

The Bulldogs beat Texas in football in a top-5 matchup on October 19, 2024, by a 30-15 count. UGA’s basketball team upset the Longhorns 83-67 in basketball on March 1.

Georgia is back in action hosting Queens University of Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.