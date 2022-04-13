Georgia baseball wins late-night bout with Kennesaw State, 17-15

“I thought we showed a lot of toughness tonight because it wasn’t pretty, and we found a way to get the win,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We continue to have guys step up. We’ve got some guys banged up, and we’re hoping to hold on and get healthy down the stretch.”

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (25-8, 8-4 SEC) outpaced the Owls (21-10, 10-2 ASUN) and improved to 1-0 on the week on Tuesday night at Stillwell Stadium. They host Texas A&M for an early conference series starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Foley Field.

The two teams got plenty of mileage from their bullpens, burning a combined 15 pitchers in the game.

Georgia scratched five across the plate in the top of the first and six more in the sixth for the majority of their runs. Josh McAllister at shortstop filled in for Cole Tate, who will miss the next few weeks with stress fracture in his leg, according to a school release.

UGA came one hit shy of the season high total with 15 knocks. The team hit three homers and walked 10 times in the win.

Only the third, seventh, and ninth innings were scoreless in both sides. Every other frame saw both teams plate runs.

It was the first of two games scheduled between the teams for this season. The Bulldogs, who hold the No. 4 RPI rank according to ncaa.com, will play the Owls, ranked No. 10 in RPI, in Athens on May 3.