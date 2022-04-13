Georgia baseball wins late-night bout with Kennesaw State, 17-15
Georgia’s bats exploded for a season-high run total to beat Kennesaw State in a 4 hour, 24 minute affair.
“I thought we showed a lot of toughness tonight because it wasn’t pretty, and we found a way to get the win,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We continue to have guys step up. We’ve got some guys banged up, and we’re hoping to hold on and get healthy down the stretch.”
The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (25-8, 8-4 SEC) outpaced the Owls (21-10, 10-2 ASUN) and improved to 1-0 on the week on Tuesday night at Stillwell Stadium. They host Texas A&M for an early conference series starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Foley Field.
The two teams got plenty of mileage from their bullpens, burning a combined 15 pitchers in the game.
Georgia scratched five across the plate in the top of the first and six more in the sixth for the majority of their runs. Josh McAllister at shortstop filled in for Cole Tate, who will miss the next few weeks with stress fracture in his leg, according to a school release.
UGA came one hit shy of the season high total with 15 knocks. The team hit three homers and walked 10 times in the win.
Only the third, seventh, and ninth innings were scoreless in both sides. Every other frame saw both teams plate runs.
It was the first of two games scheduled between the teams for this season. The Bulldogs, who hold the No. 4 RPI rank according to ncaa.com, will play the Owls, ranked No. 10 in RPI, in Athens on May 3.
The Georgia bats topped their 13-run win over South Carolina on Sunday. They grabbed a 5-0 first inning lead in that game, as well.
The Bulldogs have scored five runs or more in 26 of their 33 games this season.
As great as the offense was, it could not totally divert attention from another bumpy night for Georgia’s pitching staff. Starter Coleman Willis gave up four earned runs in the first in 0.1 innings. UGA walked 7 Owls and gave up 14 hits.
Tuesday marked Georgia’s eighth game allowing double digit runs in 2022. In six of its eight losses this season, UGA has given up 10 runs or more.
Jaden Woods was the lone bright spot from the mound, allowing just two hits and walk for an earned run in three innings of work. Woods fanned five and tallied his third save of the year.
Corey Collins opened the scoring with an RBI single to left field, plating Ben Anderson. Connor Tate, Parks Harber, and Cory Acton all drove runs home and Chaney Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk.
UGA turned 4 walks and 3 singles into a five-run advantage before an Owl grabbed a bat.
Georgia’s six runs in the sixth for its biggest inning of the night. Rogers got the first RBI of the frame with a single. Acton and Tate both tallied two-RBI singles and Rogers scored on a wild pitch to grab a 15-9 lead.
Tate whacked a towering home run 412 feet and over the left-field wall to put Georgia out of range from the Owls. The left fielder was 2-for-5 hitting with a home run and five RBI.
Collins hit his team-leading ninth home run and Ben Anderson extended his on-base streak to 31 games, which covers every game he has played in this season.
