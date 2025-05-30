ATHENS — The Georgia baseball team begins play in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Friday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV network score updates and more on the Athens Regional.

Georgia is the regional host, as the Bulldogs welcome Duke, Oklahoma State and Binghamton to Athens. The winner of the regional will face the winner of the Oxford Regional.

Georgia baseball game time for Athens Regional

The Georgia baseball team will get things started at 12:06 p.m. ET on Saturday. Georgia will take on Binghamton. The second game between Oklahoma State and Duke is set for a 6:06 p.m. ET start.

Georgia baseball TV Network for Athens Regional

The Georgia baseball game against Binghamton will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Duke-Oklahoma State game will be televised on ESPNU.

Georgia baseball radio information for Athens Regional

The Georgia baseball game will be broadcast on 960 The Ref. Click here to follow along.

What Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson said about the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament

On the goal being Omaha...

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s pressure, right? Pressure is just something you apply to yourself and it creates illusions. I think, you know, I think, yes, that’s one of our goals, right? Just like being a national seed was a goal. You want to have a chance to play at home. It doesn’t guarantee you’re going to get to Omaha. It doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win regionals and super regionals. It’s just something that lets you know that, yeah, we’re moving in the right direction. It still comes back to playing clean baseball. Not giving the other team freebies, not chasing, not doing things on the base path that give them free outs. So when you look at it, it’s like, yes, those are your goals, but then your practice and your preparation should, you know, lead to hopefully you achieving those goals, right? So at the end of the day, yes, but it’s still going to come down to us playing clean baseball.”

On situational hitting...

“Yeah, you know, no, I mean, I’d be lying to you, we put in a little extra time on bunting this week than we normally do. So, yeah, and then you put a little more emphasis on situational hitting. Hey, runner at third, less than two. Hey, we’ve got to move the baseball to the outfield or hit it to the middle of the field. We’ve done a little more of that than you normally do. But, yeah, no, I mean, our approach is still get in that box and get off your A swing and try to elevate the baseball and send it out.”

On the depth of the pitching staff...

“Oh, yeah. Yeah, I felt like last year we were probably relying on about five or six guys. Now, you know, I mean, you’ve got a 27-man roster. Every pitcher we’ll put on that roster can come into a game and you feel good about them, not only coming into a game, but coming into a game and giving you quality innings and quality pitches and has a chance to put zeros on them.”

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Athens Regional schedule

Friday, May 30

Game 1: No. 1 Georgia (42-15) vs. No. 4 Binghamton (29-24), 12:06 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 2 Duke (37-19) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State (28-23), 6:06 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m. (TV-TBA)

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (TV-TBA)

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, 12 p.m. (TV-TBA)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 @ 6 p.m. (TV-TBA)

Monday, June 2

Game 7: (If necessary) Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, (TV-TBA)

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket