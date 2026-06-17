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By Ken Sugiura, Sports columnist
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10 hours ago
Everything Wes Johnson said after Georgia beats Texas to extend College …
With its season on the line, Georgia ground out a 2-0 win over Texas Tuesday night to stave off elimination and move on to face Oklahoma again Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hunter DeLauder
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10 hours ago
Georgia baseball beats Texas again, stays alive in College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. – With nothing but the season at stake, Georgia won in a fashion most unbecoming a team that leads Division I in home runs.
Ken Sugiura
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June 16, 2026
Everything Wes Johnson said following Georgia baseball loss to Oklahoma
Georgia fell just short Monday night, losing 4-3 to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs will now move to the loser’s bracket, where they will play Texas in an elimination game at 8 p.m. …
Hunter DeLauder
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June 16, 2026
What’s next for Georgia baseball after College World Series loss to …
Georgia fell short 4-3 Monday night to Oklahoma, suffering its first loss this postseason and will now move to the loser’s bracket.
Hunter DeLauder
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June 16, 2026
Georgia baseball falls short in comeback effort against Oklahoma at …
OMAHA, Neb. – Georgia was not at its best Monday night and now its national-title aspirations are greatly impaired.
Ken Sugiura
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