Veteran UGA pitcher impresses in new role

Ryan Webb values himself more than what baseball teams were offering when he went undrafted last season. The senior at the University of Georgia wanted major-league organizations to show him the money when he became available as an undrafted free agent. “Part of it was the money didn’t work out,” said Webb about why he chose not to sign. “I got called by a couple different teams and we were looking -- I was looking for a specific number and teams weren’t hitting it.”

Webb’s return may have been a surprise to some as he was expected to be drafted last season. He pitched well, posting a 1.20 ERA in 15 innings out of the bullpen. Webb hasn’t slowed down and is having another impressive season, posting a 3.04 ERA through a team-leading 53 and 1/3 innings as a starter this year. Going into this season, Webb was a part of the Baseball America First-Team All American team. He has reassured many of his decision to return by taking over the role as the Bulldogs’ No. 1 starter, pitching on Friday nights. Although Webb saw himself within a major-league organization by now, returning to Georgia was an easy decision for Webb. He was ready to bet on himself by returning to the Bulldogs for one more season, hoping to prove he is worthy of being selected in the draft’s early rounds. “There’s no better place than Georgia,” said Webb, “And it’s not like it’s a big secondary option for me because I love it here.” Webb has always had the talent and potential to get drafted according to his former high school head coach Jeff Rowland. Webb was a big part of the success at Pope High School, helping the Atlanta-area high school win a state championship in 2017. “Oh yeah, I mean he’s always been a big game pitcher for us,” said Rowland. “We won a couple state championships with him here and he was part of that staff and you definitely knew he had it in him.”

Webb made the transition from the bullpen to a starter role for the Bulldogs this season. He was a starter in high school but came to Georgia and seemed to fit right into a bullpen role. “They seemed to have success with it last year,” Rowland said. “But I think you know his heart is being a starter. That’s where he usually does his best work.” Webb looked to be a part of a Bulldog team that was bound to be playing in Omaha, Neb. -- location for the College World Series last season, however that opportunity did not come when the season was shut down due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball but lost two of their top talents to last season’s draft in Emerson Hancock, drafted 6th overall to the Seattle Mariners, and Cole Wilcox, drafted 80th overall to the San Diego Padres. These were big losses for the Bulldogs and seemingly diminished their chances of making a run for the title this season, but Webb has faith they can find their way to Omaha this season. He thinks that while Hancock and Wilcox were huge losses, the Bulldogs should not be counted out just yet. “I truly do think that if we get hot at the right time, I think that we can make a run at Omaha because of how talented we are,” said Webb. “I think that this team’s potential is, the sky’s the limit and I’m really excited for the rest of this season and what it holds.”

UGA News