A seven-run deficit before noon?

No biggie for the No. 3 national seed Georgia Bulldogs.

In Game 1 of a best-of-three super regional series, Georgia hit five home runs to take down No. 14 national seed Mississippi State 13-12 at Foley Field Saturday.

The Bulldogs got two clutch homers from Michael O’Shaughnessy, who played third base with Tre Phelps suspended for Game 1. O’Shaughnessy finished with five RBIs.

In the fifth inning, O’Shaughnessy’s two-run home run held up after the review confirmed it was fair to tie the score at 7-7, with a double from shortstop Kolby Branch plating two to give Georgia its first lead of the day, 9-7.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the eighth, O’Shaughnessy hit a three-run shot to but Georgia back in control.

Georgia starter Joey Volchko gave up seven runs, four earned, on seven hits, walking two and striking out six in five innings pitched.

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