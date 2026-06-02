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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 minute ago
Georgia AD Josh Brooks miffed with Athens super regional game times
Georgia is the highest remaining seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, with the No. 1 seed UCLA and No. 2 seed Georgia Tech falling this past weekend.
Connor Riley
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17 hours ago
Two Georgia players showed up to watch rival Georgia Tech suffer …
On Sunday, the Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament.
Connor Riley
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May 31, 2026
Update: Tre Phelps will miss next UGA baseball game after ejection vs. …
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson and third baseman Tre Phelps were ejected Sunday during the Athens Regional final against Liberty.
Sarah Spencer
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May 30, 2026
Updated Georgia baseball game times, TV networks for Athens Regional in …
Georgia baseball won the opening game of its regional, beating Long Island 18-2.
Sarah Spencer
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May 30, 2026
UGA baseball vs. LIU suspended until Saturday morning
Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.
Sarah Spencer
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