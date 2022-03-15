DawgNation Fuel For An Upset Sweepstakes: Choose an upset in the college basketball tournament and you could win a Kroger gift card pack valued at $200

We will give away a gift card pack after Thursday’s games (March 17th), after Friday’s games (March 18th) and after games on Thursday, March 24th and Friday, March 25th (each an “Entry Period”, collectively the “Entry Periods”). That is 4 chances to enter for a chance to win a Kroger gift card pack of $200. Each pack consists of one $100 Kroger gift card, one $50 REI gift card and one $50 Home Depot gift card.

It’s college basketball tournament time and that means long shots pulling off the upset of the higher seeds. Kroger wants to reward you for choosing an upset in our “DawgNation Fuel For An Upset” Sweepstakes. If you can pick just one upset, you could win a Kroger gift card pack worth $200.

To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period send an email to info@dawgnation.com with your upset pick for the applicable Entry Period. Just pick one game for the corresponding Entry Period. You can enter all four drawings by sending separate emails.

For this Sweepstakes, an upset is a lower seed beating a higher seed in the men’s college basketball tournament. For Thursday, March 17, that would include a 16-seed beating a 1-seed, a 15-seed beating a 2-seed all the way to a 9-seed beating an 8-seed.

We will randomly select one entry and if that entry correctly picks an upset, they will be declared the potential winner for the corresponding Entry Period. If they did not correctly pick a winner, we will randomly select another entry. We will repeat this process until we have a winner.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on March 15, 2022 at 10:01 p.m. ET and ends on March 25, 2022 at 6:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in Georgia. See Official Rules at https://www.dawgnation.com/partner_content/fuel-for-an-upset-sweepstakes/6MWYIJO3UBFSBO3EEXN7KQOHMI/ for Entry Periods, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited.