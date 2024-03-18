ATHENS — Georgia basketball is bouncing into the postseason for the first time in seven years.

The Bulldogs (17-16) received one of the 32 bids for the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night and will play Xavier (16-17) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Georgia’s NIT berth was the result of the SEC matching the Big 12 for most NCAA tournament invites with eight.

The NIT released new policies for selecting its field in October, taking 12 teams that represent the top two non-NCAA teams from each of the traditional Power 5 conferences along with the Big East, as determined by the “NET” rankings.

Ole Miss had the highest NET ranking of the SEC teams not in the NCAA tournament, but the Rebels announced they were opting out of the postseason for a myriad of reasons.

LSU had the next-highest NET at No. 94, and then Georgia was second-highest among the remaining SEC teams eligible at 100.