ATHENS — Georgia basketball could be headed for its first postseason in seven years under second-year coach Mike White.
The Bulldogs have reason to be optimistic they will be in the 32-team National Invitation Tournament field when it’s released at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night (ESPN2) if eight SEC teams are included in the NCAA tourney field.
Georgia’s favorable basketball bounce is the result of:
• New policies for selecting the NIT field, which involve taking 12 teams that represent the top two non-NCAA teams from each of the traditional Power 5 conferences along with the Big East, as determined by the “NET” rankings
• Texas A&M’s upset win over Kentucky in the SEC tournament, which great improves the likelihood of an NCAA tourney bid for the Aggies which would move Georgia up in the league’s NIT field pecking order
• Ole Miss’ decision to opt out of postseason action, which moves the Bulldogs up yet again in the order of consideration for the NIT.
Georgia (17-16) was eliminated from the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville last Thursday night after a 85-80 loss to Florida (23-10). The Gators proceeded to secure their NCAA tourney resume by knocking off the league tourney’s No. 3 seed Alabama by a 102-88 count on Friday.
ESPN’s most recent “bracketology” NCAA tournament field projections lists Texas A&M as “on the bubble” as one of the last four teams not in a play-in game.
Here’s a look at the “NET” rankings and “RPI” rankings, which are among the metrics that have been used by the committee to select the NCAA tourney field:
SEC teams basketball NET rankings:
5. Auburn
6. Tennessee
9. Alabama
19. Kentucky
28. Florida
32. Mississippi State
42. Texas A&M
52. South Carolina
93. Ole Miss
95. LSU
100. Georgia
115. Arkansas
SEC teams basketball RPI rankings:
7. Tennessee
9. Auburn
13. Alabama
26. Florida
37. South Carolina
38. Mississippi State
40. Kentucky
59. Texas A&M
65. Ole Miss
106. Georgia
121. LSU
122. Arkansas