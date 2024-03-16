ATHENS — Georgia basketball could be headed for its first postseason in seven years under second-year coach Mike White.

The Bulldogs have reason to be optimistic they will be in the 32-team National Invitation Tournament field when it’s released at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night (ESPN2) if eight SEC teams are included in the NCAA tourney field.

Georgia’s favorable basketball bounce is the result of:

• New policies for selecting the NIT field, which involve taking 12 teams that represent the top two non-NCAA teams from each of the traditional Power 5 conferences along with the Big East, as determined by the “NET” rankings

• Texas A&M’s upset win over Kentucky in the SEC tournament, which great improves the likelihood of an NCAA tourney bid for the Aggies which would move Georgia up in the league’s NIT field pecking order

• Ole Miss’ decision to opt out of postseason action, which moves the Bulldogs up yet again in the order of consideration for the NIT.

Georgia (17-16) was eliminated from the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville last Thursday night after a 85-80 loss to Florida (23-10). The Gators proceeded to secure their NCAA tourney resume by knocking off the league tourney’s No. 3 seed Alabama by a 102-88 count on Friday.

ESPN’s most recent “bracketology” NCAA tournament field projections lists Texas A&M as “on the bubble” as one of the last four teams not in a play-in game.

Here’s a look at the “NET” rankings and “RPI” rankings, which are among the metrics that have been used by the committee to select the NCAA tourney field:

SEC teams basketball NET rankings:

5. Auburn

6. Tennessee

9. Alabama

19. Kentucky

28. Florida

32. Mississippi State

42. Texas A&M

52. South Carolina

93. Ole Miss

95. LSU

100. Georgia

115. Arkansas

SEC teams basketball RPI rankings:

7. Tennessee

9. Auburn

13. Alabama

26. Florida

37. South Carolina

38. Mississippi State

40. Kentucky

59. Texas A&M

65. Ole Miss

106. Georgia

121. LSU

122. Arkansas