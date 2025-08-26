ATHENS — The Georgia basketball schedule is finally complete, topped off by a date with Big 12-member Cincinnati at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 13.

The Bulldogs battle with the Bearcats — tip time has not yet been determined — will be part of the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” doubleheader that will also feature Auburn playing UT-Chattanooga.

Georgia is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years and has recorded back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2015-2016.

Coach Mike White’s team begins formal practices in less than a month and continues its offseason workout schedule with four hours of strength and conditioning and four hours of practice each week at Stegeman Coliseum.

This season’s edition of Georgia basketball figures to get up and down the floor faster and score more points, as White shared at the SEC Spring Meetings.

“We’ll be smaller, we’ll be faster, but those two offensive categories (3-point shooting and assist-turnover ratio) will be significantly improved,” White said. “We’ll be in the open floor more, we’ll push tempo a lot more, we won’t play as big, we’ll play smaller lineups, four guard lineups, and lineups where four guys can shoot it.

“If some of these younger guys can make a jump this fall, then we can play five guys on the perimeter a little bit. We’ll be a better passing team and be a better shooting team.”

Georgia is projected to make the NCAA tournament once again this season by ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi, who sees the Bulldogs as a No. 10 seed that would open the tourney against projected No. 7-seed USC.

Georgia, once again, has a daunting schedule that will see them play at least 16 games against teams that made the NCAA tournament last year — 15 of them SEC members.

Georgia will open this season with five home games.

Here’s a look at this season’s schedule, noting that some mid-week SEC games — Tuesday or Wednesday — have yet to have their game dates finalized:

• Nov. 3 Bellarmine (Athens)

• Nov. 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore (Athens)

• Nov. 9 Morehead State (Athens)

• Nov. 14 Georgia Tech (Athens)

• Nov. 17 Florida A&M (Athens)

• Nov. 21 Xavier, 9 p.m. (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 23 Clemson/ W.Virginia./Xavier (Charleston, S.C.)

• Nov. 29 Tennessee Tech (Athens)

• Dec. 2 Florida State (Tallahassee)

• Dec. 18 Western Carolina (Athens)

• Dec. 22 West Georgia (Athens)

• Dec .29 Long Island (Athens)

• Jan. 3 Auburn

• Jan. 6/7 at Florida

• Jan. 10 at South Carolina

• Jan. 13/14 Ole Miss

• Jan. 17 Arkansas

• Jan. 20/21 at Missouri

• Jan. 24 at Texas

• Jan. 27/28 Tennessee

• Jan. 31 Texas A&M

• Feb. 7 at LSU

• Feb. 10/11 Florida

• Feb. 14 at Oklahoma

• Feb. 17/18 at Kentucky

• Feb. 21 Texas

• Feb. 25/26 at Vanderbilt

• Feb. 28 South Carolina

• March 3/4 Alabama

• March 7 at Mississippi State

• March 11 SEC Tournament (Nashville)