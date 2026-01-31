ATHENS — A cold start doomed Georgia against SEC leader Texas A&M on Saturday, as the Aggies jumped out to a 22-2 lead before UGA’s offense gained any traction.

Georgia’s slow start proved costly, as the Bulldogs failed to hold the lead at any juncture in suffering their third-straight loss.

The Aggies (17-4, 7-1 SEC) stayed atop the league standings with a 92-77 victory over the Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on a snowy day on the UGA campus.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led UGA with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, making just one of the 10 3-point shots he attempted.

Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings had 14 points each, Dylan James recorded a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and Smurf Millender had 12 points.

Ruben Dominguez had 18 points to lead Texas A&M, which held a 46-39 rebounding lead on UGA and made 19 of 20 free-throw attempts.

Georgia (16-6, 4-5) lost consecutive home games for the first time this season with the defeat.

The Bulldogs fell behind 22-2 in the game’s opening moments before closing to 10 points at halftime and staging a second-half rally to climb back into contention for the win.

Dylan James scored on a conventional three-point play with 9:05 left to cut the Aggies lead to 69-67.

It was the first time since the opening minute UGA was within two points, but it didn’t last long.

Texas A&M responded with a 15-3 run, however, sending the 7,500 or so fans that braved the winter storm to the exits.

Georgia was a projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament entering the day, according to ESPN’s “Bracketology,” and had a No. 34 NET ranking while the Aggies held a No. 39 NET ranking.

Texas A&M held a 51-41 lead at the half, riding the momentum of a 7-0 run over the final two minutes before intermission.

Georgia had cut the lead to 44-41 moments earlier when Smurf Millender hit a 3-pointer at the 2:31 mark.

The Bulldogs had been able to cut into the 20-point deficit despite Somto Cyril playing only 4:44 on account of foul trouble.

Cyril picked up his second foul at the 11:17 mark, and came out of game at 10:54 with UGA down 26-10 and didn’t go back in the remainder of the first half.

Cyril was ineffective in the second half and scored just nine points with two rebounds in the 9:19 he played.

James came off the bench early and scored eight points with six rebounds in the first half, the Bulldogs outscoring Texas A&M by nine points in the 10:45 he played.

Georgia returns to action at 6 p.m. next Saturday at LSU, while Texas A&M plays at Alabama at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.