The SEC released Georgia basketball’s game locations for the upcoming 2026-27 season on Thursday.

Georgia will face yearly rivals Florida and South Carolina twice, while Oklahoma was added to the rotation for home-and-away matchups.

Along with those games, the Bulldogs will host Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas and Vanderbilt at Stegeman Coliseum. Other SEC road games include at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

While dates and times are to be determined, one thing is certain: Georgia will have its work cut out for it. Ten of the 15 conference foes Georgia will play made the NCAA Tournament last season, with five of those games coming at home.

Georgia is coming off its best season under coach Mike White. The Bulldogs finished 22-11, including 10 SEC wins, and made a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001-02.

The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule features road games at North Carolina and Georgia Tech, along with hosting Boston College for the ACC/SEC Challenge. Georgia will also play Duke in the Jimmy V. Classic and travel to Orlando, Florida, for the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Bulldogs are one of four power conference teams returning a quartet of season-ending starters: Blue Cain, Marcus “Smurf” Millender, Kanon Catchings and Kareem Stagg. Georgia added five players from the transfer portal and four freshmen.