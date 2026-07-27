After learning its SEC opponents for the 2026-27 season last month, Georgia now knows when it will face each conference foe after the SEC released the full schedule Monday.

The league announced all Saturday matchups and “Tuesday/Wednesday” designations for midweek contests. The tip times, midweek game days and television network assignments for all 18 games will be released at a later date.

Georgia is set to play 9 conference foes that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, including five at home: Texas (Jan. 5-6), Florida (Jan. 23), Vanderbilt (Feb. 9-10), Kentucky (Feb. 15-16) and Missouri (Feb. 27). The home schedule is rounded out with games against Oklahoma (Jan. 12-13), Mississippi State (Jan. 16), LSU (Jan. 30) and South Carolina in the regular-season finale on March 6.

The Bulldogs will open conference play on the road this year, visiting Ole Miss on Jan. 2. The other road games will be played at Auburn (Jan. 9), Arkansas (Jan. 19-20), Tennessee (Feb. 2-3), South Carolina (Feb. 6), Texas A&M (Feb. 13), Florida (Feb. 20), Oklahoma (Feb. 23-24) and close out with a trip to Alabama on March 2-3.

Georgia is coming off its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the program’s first back-to-back trips to the Big Dance since the 2001-02 seasons. The Bulldogs finished Mike White’s fourth year at the helm with a 22-11 overall record, including a 10-8 mark in SEC play.

Coach Mike White understands that in order to win not just in this league, but to have championship success, you need veteran leadership and experience. He believes that retaining players like Blue Cain, Smurf Millender, Kanon Catchings, and Kareem Stagg was a big step in the right direction.

“[Getting them back was] huge. Huge. That’s where it started,” White said on July 14. “Those four … gave us a real chance. And again, part of our pitch [to others is], you know, the style of play, a couple tournaments and all those type things, and the trajectory where we feel like we’re heading. But also, hey, it speaks to the culture, the college experience that these four guys are having that they want to come back.”