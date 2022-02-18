Georgia basketball assistant, Wade Mason suspended, Bulldogs host Ole Miss on Saturday

Georgia basketball will return to its home court to face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. on Saturday down an assistant coach. The Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC) are looking to snap a six-game losing streak when they face the Rebels (12-14, 3-10) in Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

On Friday Wade Mason, a first-year hire from Stephen F. Austin, has been suspended with pay after a halftime incident with UGA director of player development Brian Fish at LSU last Wednesday night, per AJC.com sources. RELATED: Turnovers doom Georgia in road loss at LSU Mason has a two-year contract with the Bulldogs. Fish, in his third season at Crean’s side, was previously the head coach at Montana. A scheduled pregame Zoom call with Coach Tom Crean for Friday was canceled shortly before it was supposed to take place. Neither Crean nor the athletic department has made a public statement regarding the coach’s suspension. which has also been reported by AJC.com and the Athens Banner-Herald.

Coach Tom Crean’s team has already been dealing with a short-handed roster after team captains P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram suffered season-ending knee injuries. Horne and Ingram both play power forward, leading UGA vulnerable on the front line. More recently 6-foot-9 junior Tyron McMillan has been out, missing the past three games and not appearing since Georgia played No. 1-ranked Auburn down to the wire in a 74-72 loss. The Bulldogs let a 20-19 first-half lead at LSU slip away, the Tigers going on a 17-0 run en route to a 38-22 halftime advantage and an 84-65 win.

