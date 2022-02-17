Georgia basketball turnovers prove costly in road loss at LSU
Georgia basketball proved it could compete with LSU throughout most of the first half on Wednesday night, but the Tigers’ zone press and length ultimately took a toll in Baton Rouge.
LSU scored an 84-65 win over the Bulldogs at the Maravich Assembly Center, holding a telltale 31-16 advantage in points off turnovers.
“We have to attack the press better; we didn’t attack the press the way we practiced by using the ball screen or attacking in the middle,” UGA coach Tom Crean explained, his team having turned the ball over 26 times.
“Too many times we made the fundamental mistake of picking the ball up in the half-court. We made it harder than it had to be.”
Georgia held a 20-19 lead at the 6:44 mark of the first half on a pair of Braelen Bridges’ free throws before LSU (20-7, 8-6) erupted with a 19-2 run in taking a 38-22 lead into intermission.
The Bulldogs came out in the second half with Noah Baumann draining a 3-point shot, but moments later, LSU went on a 10-0 tear and Georgia didn’t get closer than 17 points the rest of the night.
Explosive Georgia sophomore Kario Oquendo provided highlight-worthy plays, even as the game slipped away, LSU leading by as many as 32.
Oquendo scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half while also nabbing a team-high 5 rebounds.
LSU, led by Tari Eason’s 21 points and 9 rebounds, provided a difficult matchup with its size, athleticism and depth.