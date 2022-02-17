Georgia basketball turnovers prove costly in road loss at LSU

Georgia basketball proved it could compete with LSU throughout most of the first half on Wednesday night, but the Tigers’ zone press and length ultimately took a toll in Baton Rouge.

LSU scored an 84-65 win over the Bulldogs at the Maravich Assembly Center, holding a telltale 31-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

“We have to attack the press better; we didn’t attack the press the way we practiced by using the ball screen or attacking in the middle,” UGA coach Tom Crean explained, his team having turned the ball over 26 times.