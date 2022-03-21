Slow start dooms Georgia women’s basketball, Iowa State eliminates Lady Bulldogs

The No. 6-seed Lady Bulldogs lost to No. 3-seed Iowa State by a 67-44 count in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones, who advance to play No. 10-seed Creighton in the Sweet 16, threw a zone defense at Georgia that appeared to catch the Lady Bulldogs off guard.

“The first four minutes of the game we looked like we were giving a zone clinic,” Iowa State coach Bll Fennelly said. “It’s not the way we play, but we felt we had to in this game. We did a really good job keeping them out of dribble penetration .... "

The Lady Bulldogs’ shooting suffered, as they were just 19-of-62 (30 percent) shooting, including 4-of-16 shooting from 3-point range.

Georgia (21-10) committed three turnovers and missed nine shots to open the game, falling behind the Cyclones (28-6) by an 11-0 could in the opening five minutes before getting on the scoreboard.

“They got off to a really quick start,” UGA coach Joni Taylor said. “Once they get a lead it’s tough to come back, because they don’t turn it over, and they don’t foul you.”

The Lady Bulldogs were unable to get within six points the remainder of the first quarter, and they were down double digits from the second quarter onward.