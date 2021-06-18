Former Georgia star Anthony ‘Antman’ Edwards making historic NBA impact, unanimous NBA all-roookie pick

ATHENS — Former Georgia basketball star and SEC Freshman of the Year Anthony “Antman” Edwards was a unanimous choice for the NBA First-Team All-Rookie squad. Edwards, the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged a franchise rookie-record 19.3 points per game last season. WATCH: Tom Crean discusses Anthony Edwards future, what it means for UGA

Edwards … • Was the only NBA rookie to play in all 72 games • Ranked first among rookies in total points, 1,392

• Ranked second among rookies in 3-pointers, 171 • Ranked second among rookies in steals, 82 • Ranked third among rookies in rebounds, 336

• Ranked fifth among rookies in assists, 211 Edwards was three times named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month (March, April, May), finishing the season with great momentum. The 6-foot-4 Edwards scored 20 points or more in 36 games last season, including a franchise-rookie record 42-point game in a road win at Phoenix. WATCH: Anthony Edwards on fire versus Suns Edwards is the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points or more, in the company of LeBron James (2003-04, 19 years, 88 days) and Kevin Durant (2007-08, 19 years, 200 days.) Edwards was 19 years and 225 days old when he accomplished the feat. Edwards impact on Georgia is ongoing, as his decision to stay in-state and choose coach Tom Crean to help him develop his skills has been noted by other prospects.