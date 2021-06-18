Former Georgia star Anthony ‘Antman’ Edwards making historic NBA impact, unanimous NBA all-roookie pick
ATHENS — Former Georgia basketball star and SEC Freshman of the Year Anthony “Antman” Edwards was a unanimous choice for the NBA First-Team All-Rookie squad.
Edwards, the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged a franchise rookie-record 19.3 points per game last season.
WATCH: Tom Crean discusses Anthony Edwards future, what it means for UGA
Edwards …
• Was the only NBA rookie to play in all 72 games
• Ranked first among rookies in total points, 1,392
• Ranked second among rookies in 3-pointers, 171
• Ranked second among rookies in steals, 82
• Ranked third among rookies in rebounds, 336
• Ranked fifth among rookies in assists, 211
Edwards was three times named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month (March, April, May), finishing the season with great momentum.
The 6-foot-4 Edwards scored 20 points or more in 36 games last season, including a franchise-rookie record 42-point game in a road win at Phoenix.
WATCH: Anthony Edwards on fire versus Suns
Edwards is the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points or more, in the company of LeBron James (2003-04, 19 years, 88 days) and Kevin Durant (2007-08, 19 years, 200 days.) Edwards was 19 years and 225 days old when he accomplished the feat.
Edwards impact on Georgia is ongoing, as his decision to stay in-state and choose coach Tom Crean to help him develop his skills has been noted by other prospects.
“The things I take with me from playing for Coach Crean, No. 1, being able to watch film, and staying locked in,” Edwards said. “And probably the second best thing is being able to play without the ball, being able to cut, move, set screens and get other players open, and just being the best teammate I can be, ever.”
RELATED: Anthony ‘Antman” Edwards eager to be perfect fit
Georgia basketball is in the second week of offseason workouts.