Anthony ‘Antman’ Edwards first Georgia player in NBA all-star game in 29 years.

.ATHENS — Anthony “Antman” Edwards took another step toward NBA stardom Sunday, making his first appearance in the league all-star game. Edwards is the first Georgia player to appear in the NBA All-Star since Dominique Wilkins made his ninth and final appearance in 1994.

RELATED: What Minnesota is getting in Anthony Edwards Edwards, who played at Georgia during the 2020 season, is in his second NBA season after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2021 draft. WATCH: Anthony Edwards goes No. 1, praises Georgia basketball Still only 21 years old, the Atlanta native is already the youngest player in NBA history to hit 400 3-point shots before his 22nd birthday. LeBron James made Edwards his first pick, and Edwards made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor by connecting on 6 of 8 shots for 12 points while pulling down four rebounds and dishing out an assist. It was a light workout for the Timberwolves’ 6-foot-4 franchise player.

“Just play, man. If you’re 80%, 70 – you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games and stuff like that. These people might have enough money to come to one game, you know what I’m saying? That might be the game they come to and then you’re sitting out.” “I take pride in trying to play every game because you never know if there’s one fan that might never seen me play and I’m trying to play.” Edwards had the same attitude playing for Tom Crean with the Bulldogs, playing through a mid-season illness, and then pledging to play the entire season and postseason even if was only an NIT bid. RELATED: UGA basketball gets max exposure through Anthony Edwards The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss in their opening SEC Tournament game that season, but the rest of the event and postseason was canceled on account of Covid. Edwards was the highest-scoring freshman in the nation that season at Georgia (19.1 points) and was named the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year that season.

The Bulldogs have two other players currently in the NBA, Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets).

