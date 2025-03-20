WICHITA, Kan. — Georgia basketball’s first foray into the NCAA Men’s Basketball proved to be a short one.

Gonzaga eliminated the Bulldogs, 89-68, on Thursday in a Midwest Region second round game at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Coach Mark Few’s Zags were off and running from the onset, jumping out to a 13-0 lead before Georgia star Asa Newell stopped the bleeding with a put-back basket at the 15:48 mark.

Newell, a project first-round NBA draft pick, proved UGA’s lone bright spot, scoring 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and pulling down a team-high eight rebounds in what was surely his last game with the Bulldogs.

Georgia committed five turnovers and missed five shots before Newell put his team on the scoreboard on Thursday.

The Bulldogs, for all their season success in Coach Mike White’s third year at the helm, looked very much out of their element under the bright lights of the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 10 years.

Yes, Georgia (20-13) had gone toe-to-toe with some of the nation’s top teams throughout the season, knocking off conference champs from the SEC (Florida), Big East (St. John’s) and WAC (Grand Canyon).

But Gonzaga (26-8), winning its opening round game for the 16th consecutive time as it played in its 26th consecutive NCAA tournament, looked and played like a team that knew it belonged.

Khalif Battle led four Zags scores in double figures with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Zags hit 11 of their first 14 shots as their lead mounted, up 27-3 at the 11:43 mark, 15 of their points coming off 7 Georgia turnovers.

The Bulldogs managed a brief run before the half when a Somto Cyril dunk triggered a 7-0 burst capped by a pair of Silas Demary Jr. free throws that cut the Gonzaga lead to 37-23, but it was far too little, and already too late.

The Zags went back on the attack, and by the time Newell provided the final points of the first half — on a highlight-worthy leaping, spinning drive — the scoreboard still reflected a comfortable 48-27 Gonzaga lead.

The stats certainly told the story, with the Zags connecting on 8 of 11 shots beyond the 3-point arc, while UGA was just 1-of-13 shooting the 3-ball.

Georgia’s defense managed to turn over Gonzaga seven times through the first 20 minutes, but the Bulldogs had committed 10 themselves, unable to move the ball effectively.

Teams leading by 20 or more points at halftime in previous NCAA tournaments were 191-0 all-time, and the Zags made sure to extend that to 192 wins.

Georgia couldn’t get any closer than 16 points in the second half, when Blue Cain hit his second 3-pointer of the second half to make it 64-48 with 12:24 left.

Gonzaga advances to face Midwest Region No. 1-seed Houston — a 78-40 winner of SIU-Edwardsville — on Saturday looking for what would be its 10th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.