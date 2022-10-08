WATCH: Georgia basketball event ‘Stegmania’ an electric preview to season ahead

ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s first “Stegmania” event was electric.

The event previewed the 2022-2023 men’s and women’s basketball teams with a series of skills competitions, a dance battle, and a pair of celebrity appearances.

Hip Hop artist Quavo, a known Georgia fan, called the Dawgs and capped the night with a four-song performance. Former UGA basketball player and host of NBC’s Football Night in America Maria Taylor spoke to open the night at Stegeman Coliseum.