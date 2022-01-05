Georgia basketball falls in heartbreaking 81-79 loss to Texas A&M in SEC opener

ATHENS -- Georgia basketball recovered from a rough first half, but could not take down Texas A&M in a 81-79 heartbreaking loss at Stegeman Coliseum Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1) overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and took the lead with 5.5 seconds remaining. A Marcus Williams 3-pointer seconds later put the Aggies (13-2, 1-0) ahead for good, beating Georgia in its SEC opener. The Bulldogs hung with the Aggies for the first 15 minutes of the contest before a Henry Coleman layup kicked off a 7-0 run to a comfortable Texas A&M lead. A couple of 3-pointers courtesy of Coleman and Hassan Diarra put the Aggies up by 15 with less than two minutes in the first half.

The Aggies were 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range in the first half. The Bulldogs had 5 scoring droughts longer than two minutes in that time. A strong 3-point play by Kario Oquendo cut the Georgia deficit to 12, down 46-34 at the break. Georgia came out firing on all cylinders in the second period. A soaring Oquendo slam sparked an 11-0 run capped off by a Noah Baumann 3-pointer at the 15:35 mark.

Suddenly, the Bulldogs only trailed by 6. Georgia slowly closed in on Texas A&M over the following 14 minutes until a Noah Baumann 3-pointer finally pulled it even, 76-76. It was the first tie in the game since the 19:15 mark when the Aggies scored the game’s first points. Two Texas A&M free throws put the Aggies back ahead with 11 seconds left. That was when Aaron Cook received the inbound, dished the ball to Oquendo, and watched the Florida Southwestern State transfer complete a 3-point play to take the lead.