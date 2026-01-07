Georgia suffered its first SEC loss of the season at Florida on Tuesday night, falling to the defending national champs 92-77 on Tuesday.

The Gators’ 36th home win in their last 38 games at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville snaps the seven-game win streak No. 18-ranked Georgia brought into the action.

The Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) battled the Gators (10-5, 1-1) early and led at the start of the second half, but they could not overcome the loss of starting center Somto Cyril.

Cyril, who averages 10 points, 6.4 rebounds and ranks fifth in the nation with 2.86 blocked shots per outing, was ejected midway through the first half after being called for a flagrant two foul.

Florida out-rebounded Georgia 56-35, and outscored the Bulldogs in the paint, 58-38.

Combo guard Marcus “Smurf” Millender came off the bench to spark upset hopes, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the first half, and Kanon Catchings stepped up with 12 points, including a 3-pointer that opened the second half and gave Georgia a 43-41 lead.

The Bulldogs’ final lead of the night proved short-lived, however, as Florida preseason All-American center Alex Condon (21 points) dunked to pull the Gators even at 43-43 and trigger the game-changing 18-4 run that made it 59-47.

The Bulldogs drew back within single digits when Blue Cain hit a jumper and Catchings followed with a 3-pointer, but Florida surged back with a 9-0 run and led by double-digits the remainder of the game.

The fact Florida held a slim 41-40 lead at halftime was somewhat surprising considering Cyril’s absence — the Gators were a 9.5-point home favorite and entered the night leading the nation in rebounding, out-rebounding opponents by an average of 15 per game.

Georgia has compensated for its relative lack of size by relying on an uptempo offense that led the nation in scoring (99.4 points per game), but the Bulldogs’ could not out-run Cyril’s absence.

Cyril, coming off a 15-point, six-blocked shot performance in Saturday’s 104-100 OT win over Auburn, threw his forearm up into Florida post Rueben Chinyeli after the pair got tangled up battling for position in the paint at the 10:14 mark of the first half.

The Gators, leading 22-21 at the time of the ejection, went on an 8-0 run over the next 1:36 to expand their lead to 30-21, triggering a UGA timeout at the 8:38 mark.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, who missed his first five shots, hit his first bucket at the 8:27 mark to spark a 9-2 run and cut the Florida advantage to 32-30.

Thomas Haugh (21 points, 12 rebounds), one of three starters back from the Gators national championship team, hit a 3-point for Florida to get the lead back up to 35-30.

The Bulldogs charged back with a 6-0 run capped by Dylan James (16 points) floater, briefly reclaiming the lead at 36-35 with 3:33 left in the half.

It proved to be a losing battle for Georgia, however, as Wilkinson — who suffered a mild ankle injury in the overtime period against Auburn — did not get on track.

Wilkinson followed his 31-point performance against the Tigers with just 2 points at Florida, making 1 of 9 shots in the 19 minutes he played.

Georgia returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday at South Carolina (TV: ESPN2) before returning to Athens for a home game against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Florida plays host to Tennessee at noon on Saturday.