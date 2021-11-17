Georgia basketball dunks South Carolina State 76-60

ATHENS — Georgia basketball was off and running on Tuesday night, sprinting out to a 13-4 lead over South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (2-1) were in command throughout en route to the 76-60 win over South Carolina State (0-5), recording their highest point total of the season.

Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and dished out a team-high 7 assists before the announced crowd of 6,021. Cook, one of 10 newcomers on the team, scored his 1,000-career point in the game, now sitting at 1,014.