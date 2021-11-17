Georgia basketball dunks South Carolina State 76-60
ATHENS — Georgia basketball was off and running on Tuesday night, sprinting out to a 13-4 lead over South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (2-1) were in command throughout en route to the 76-60 win over South Carolina State (0-5), recording their highest point total of the season.
Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and dished out a team-high 7 assists before the announced crowd of 6,021. Cook, one of 10 newcomers on the team, scored his 1,000-career point in the game, now sitting at 1,014.
“We were moving the ball, getting three, four or five passes, to get easy shots instead of contested shots,” said Cook, who began his career at Southern Illinois before transferring to Gonzaga and now Georgia. “My teammates found me, and I was able to find them.”
Kario Oquendo was one of those teammates, and the transfer from Florida Southwestern State put on a show with four dunks among his 17 points, including a windmill slam.
“It definitely feels good when you have a good game and highlight plays, I love putting on a show for the fans,” said the explosive Oquendo.
“The more I can do that, the more fans we can get in the building, and for my teammates, it brings good bench energy.”