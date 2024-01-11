ATHENS – Georgia basketball appears ready to hunt in the SEC after its 74-66 home win over Arkansas.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC) suffocated the Razorbacks (9-5, 0-2), whose 66 points marked their second-lowest total this season.

It was yet another statement win for UGA after scoring a 75-68 win at a rowdy Mizzou Arena to open conference play. Georgia is off to a 2-0 start in SEC action for the first time in a decade.

Arkansas’ offense found some late momentum after a 24-point first half, but could never catch the Bulldogs’ lead. Georgia continued to attack the Razorbacks, never allowing more than six unanswered points.

Justin Hill led the Bulldog attack with a season-high 19-point performance. The veteran guard also provided 3 rebounds and in 2 assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

Georgia pestered the Razorbacks with active hands all night, forcing 15 turnovers. The Bulldogs took full advantage of Arkansas’ struggles, scoring 25 points off turnovers.

Arkansas scored just 10 points of 13 turnovers.

UGA is one of five remaining undefeated SEC squads, joining Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Alabama.

Georgia grabbed an early 6-0 lead and never surrendered it, using a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 34-24 halftime lead.

RJ Melendez sparked the run with a couple of free throws, followed quickly by a Noah Thomasson 3-pointer.

Georgia added a couple more buckets before Hill nailed his third 3-pointer of the half to send Stegeman Coliseum into a frenzy.

The Bulldogs will have little margin for error if they want to improve to 3-0 in conference play. Georgia plays host to No. 5-ranked Tennessee and its stifling defense at noon on Saturday.