Georgia basketball shocks No. 22-ranked Auburn at Stegeman Coliseum, 76-64

ATHENS – Georgia basketball sent a shockwave through the SEC as it knocked off a heated rival and one of the conference’s premier programs in Auburn. The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) pulled away to upset the No. 22-ranked Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) 76-64 in a physical matchup that featured 36 total fouls.

Georgia used those fouls to its advantage, sinking 22 of the 32 shots it attempted from the free-throw line while Auburn made 10 of its 16. It marked Georgia’s first SEC-opening win since beating Auburn on the road back i 2016. The win is also Georgia coach Mike White’s first against a Top 25 opponent since arriving in Athens before this season. UGA had a two-headed scoring monster consisting of Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo, who combined for 43 total points. Roberts finished with 26 points, 2 assists and 3 steals, while Oquendo added 17 points, an assist and 4 rebounds. Georgia used a 9-0 run from the 7:28 mark to the 6:01 mark of the second half to take a commanding 66-53 lead.

A Justin Hill 3-pointer from the corner brought an eruption of cheers through Stegeman Coliseum and sparked the run. The Bulldogs never surrendered the lead after the run. UGA out-shot Auburn in the first half en route to a 37-30 halftime lead. It was 13-of-31 shooting from the floor while the Tigers shot just 10 of 33. It was a rollercoaster first half for both teams that included three double-digit runs. The Bulldogs sandwiched Auburn’s 11-0 run with two 10-0 runs of their own. Jabri Abdur Rahim scored 6 points in UGA’s first run, helping his team claim a 21-10 lead at the 10:08 mark. Auburn shot 0 for 6 from the floor with several turnovers during the run.

The Tigers pounced back from there, tying the game at 21 as Georgia’s offense fell silent for four minutes. UGA countered quickly with its second run. Three Kario Oquendo free throws put the Bulldogs back ahead, 33-24 at the 1:55 mark. Roberts and Oquendo scored 16 of UGA’s last 18 points in the half. White will welcome a slew of familiar faces to Athens when Georgia hosts his former team, Florida, at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Gators fell to Auburn in their conference opener, 61-58. StatBroadcast , Dawgnation

