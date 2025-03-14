Coach Mike White knows what Georgia basketball is preparing for even if he’s not exactly sure who will be on the other side of the court.

The Bulldogs built a strong NCAA tourney resume amid what’s looking more and more like the most competitive and deepest conference in college basketball history.

Georgia’s prolific close to the regular season was as clutch as it gets, with an eye-opening win over Top 5 Florida and victories over Bubble teams Vanderbilt and Texas that are keeping the Bulldogs well-positioned in the at-large pecking order.

While some UGA fans unaccustomed to the crazy bounces of a basketball season have been grousing over a first-round exit at the SEC tourney, the more savvy continue to sing the praises of White.

The SEC tournament, while entertaining for fans, did not hold great value for a Georgia team that appears destined to land as a No. 8 to No. 10 seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced at 6 p.m. on Sunday (TV: CBS).

Fifth-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks notes that having higher expectations for basketball is not such a bad thing.

“The biggest compliment I’ll give Mike,” Brooks said, “is that he’s raised expectations so high so quickly.”

It’s a good problem to have, just as the traditional basketball powers that UGA could be matched up against look intimidating on paper.

ESPN has Georgia projected as a No. 9 seed playing Memphis in Indianapolis, with No. 1 Houston likely awaiting the winner in the Round of 32.

CBS projects the Bulldogs as a No. 10 seed playing blue blood Louisville in Cleveland, with Big Ten champ Michigan State awaiting the winner in the Round of 32.

Georgia doesn’t figure to be intimidated, however, having already scored wins over Rick Pitino’s St. John’s program, in addition to SEC traditional power Kentucky and a star-studded Florida team.

The SEC could get as many as 14 teams in the 68-team field with Texas (19-14) making a late push in the league tournament.

Georgia’s 83-67 win at Texas two weeks ago is indeed looking better and better.

The Longhorns are making an SEC tournament run that could get them into the NCAA tournament, particularly if they can upset Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. game on Friday.

Texas, sitting squarely on the bubble, already has wins over Vanderbilt (79-72) and Texas A&M (94-89, 2OT).

The SEC could conceivably get 14 teams in the NCAA tournament field, which would smash the current record of 11 set by the Big East in 2011.

It’s new ground for Georgia basketball, which hasn’t been in the NCAA tournament field since 2015, playing as a No. 10 seed.

The Bulldogs were eliminated by No. 7-seed Michigan State that year, falling 70-63 in Charlotte, N.C.

White, in three years, has taken a UGA program that was No. 220 in the NET rankings to its current stature as the No. 33 team in the nation.

Georgia’s NIT run, while going unnoticed by some last season, should provide the returning players confidence as they enter into the postseason.

The Bulldogs beat basketball-power Xavier in the opening round of the NIT — Xavier’s first-ever first-round NIT loss — and then traveled to beat another basketball school in Wake Forest, before knocking off Big Ten heavy Ohio State in Columbus.

Most everyone will be watching the so-called “Big Dance” next week, including Georgia fans.