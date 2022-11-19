Georgia basketball beats Bucknell 65-61 without injured Kario Oquendo

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 11/19 on CBS @8:30 ET
Kentucky
  • Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (11) Ole Miss
    SMU
    24
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    59
  • South Florida
    0
    1st QTR
    13:49
    Tulsa
    0
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Navy
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    (22) UCF
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Nebraska
  • Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (10) Alabama
    Indiana
    Sat, 11/19 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Michigan State
    UMass
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Texas A&M
  • East Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Duke
    Sat, 11/19 on ACC Network @5:00 ET
    Pittsburgh
    Virginia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (19) Liberty
    UConn
    Sat, 11/19 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Army
  • Louisiana
    Sat, 11/19 on RSN @5:00 ET
    (25) Florida State
    (4) TCU
    Sat, 11/19 on FOX @5:00 ET
    Baylor
    (21) Illinois
    Sat, 11/19 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (3) Michigan
    Northwestern
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @5:00 ET
    Purdue
  • UTSA
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Rice
    Houston
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    East Carolina
    (23) Kansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    James Madison
  • Washington State
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    Arizona
    North Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Memphis
    Oregon State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @7:15 ET
    Arizona State
    Boston College
    Sat, 11/19 on NBC @7:30 ET
    (20) Notre Dame
  • Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Miami (FL)
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (12) Clemson
    Utah Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    BYU
    (14) Penn State
    Sat, 11/19 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Rutgers
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Troy
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    Charlotte
    (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/19 on ABC @8:30 ET
    Maryland
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on NFL Network @8:30 ET
    Southern Miss
    (17) North Carolina State
    Sat, 11/19 on RSN @8:30 ET
    Louisville
    (18) Texas
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET
    Kansas
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/19 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Auburn
  • Iowa
    Sat, 11/19 on FOX @9:00 ET
    Minnesota
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    UTEP
    Cincinnati
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPNU @9:00 ET
    Temple
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Texas State
  • Stanford
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @10:30 ET
    California
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @10:30 ET
    (15) North Carolina
    Marshall
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Texas Tech
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Iowa State
  • (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    New Mexico State
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Missouri
    Oklahoma State
    Sun, 11/20 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Oklahoma
  • (11) Ole Miss
    Sun, 11/20 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Arkansas
    (8) USC
    Sun, 11/20 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/20 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Wake Forest
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 2 @2:00 AM ET
    Air Force
  • UAB
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (7) LSU
    Colorado
    Sun, 11/20 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (24) Washington
    San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
    Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
  • (13) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (6) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
Georgia basketball beats Bucknell 65-61 without injured Kario Oquendo

Georgia guard Terry Roberts (0) during a match against Bucknell at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie)
Kayla Renie
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

ATHENS – Georgia basketball squeezed out a Friday night win without preseason All-SEC selection Kario Oquendo, who was scratched shortly before the game with a sore knee.

UGA (3-1) used a 11-0 second half run to top Bucknell 65-61 and improve to 3-0 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Terry Roberts led the way in Oquendo’s absence. The Bradley transfer had 20 points with 6 assists and 9 rebounds.

Roberts has led the team in scoring in each of Georgia’s last three contests. The senior guard is averaging 15.8 points per game.

Georgia’s interior defense was tested by a towering and physical Bison (2-2) offense with five players that stood 6-foot-9 or taller. Braelen Bridges, Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe and Frank Ansalem answered the call, helping out-rebound the Bison 39-27.

The Bulldogs also took advantage of Bucknell’s physicality, shooting 23-of-26 from the free throw line.

UGA tips off against Saint Joseph’s in the “Sunshine Slam” four-team tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in Daytona, Fla. (TV: CBS Sports).

UGA News

NextGeorgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay records double-double in 77-70 win …
