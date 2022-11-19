Georgia basketball beats Bucknell 65-61 without injured Kario Oquendo
ATHENS – Georgia basketball squeezed out a Friday night win without preseason All-SEC selection Kario Oquendo, who was scratched shortly before the game with a sore knee.
UGA (3-1) used a 11-0 second half run to top Bucknell 65-61 and improve to 3-0 at Stegeman Coliseum.
Terry Roberts led the way in Oquendo’s absence. The Bradley transfer had 20 points with 6 assists and 9 rebounds.
Roberts has led the team in scoring in each of Georgia’s last three contests. The senior guard is averaging 15.8 points per game.
Georgia’s interior defense was tested by a towering and physical Bison (2-2) offense with five players that stood 6-foot-9 or taller. Braelen Bridges, Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe and Frank Ansalem answered the call, helping out-rebound the Bison 39-27.
The Bulldogs also took advantage of Bucknell’s physicality, shooting 23-of-26 from the free throw line.
UGA tips off against Saint Joseph’s in the “Sunshine Slam” four-team tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in Daytona, Fla. (TV: CBS Sports).
