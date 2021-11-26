Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean stresses need for improvement of execution against Wofford

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Georgia men’s basketball team’s 2-4 start to 2021 has certainly been less than desirable, but head coach Tom Crean believes there is more to his squad’s potential than what currently meets the eye. The Bulldogs are currently riding a three-game skid following their Legends Classic loss to Northwestern Tuesday. However Crean believes his team’s performance when creating offensive and defensive opportunities is improving despite its apparent struggles. Now, it’s just a matter of bringing those opportunities to fruition.

“We’ve got so many things to improve upon, but I think we are improving and even though it didn’t show up as much on Tuesday, we missed thirteen open driving kick threes. That’s the bad news and the good news,” he said. “The good news is we got the kicks, we made the next pass. The bad news is we didn’t make the shots. “The biggest thing we can do in lieu of everything is continue to build our confidence and we’ve got to get our execution right.” Crean also expressed Georgia’s need for increased execution on defense, particularly in regards to deflections.

“We’ve actually been deflecting the ball because we’re getting some charges,” he said. “We are getting better activity, it’s just not creating as many easy baskets but I think we showed at times, even in that Northwestern game what happens when we really, really get up and pressure the ball.” The Bulldogs will look to capitalize better Sunday afternoon against Wofford, a team that Crean continually conveyed his respect for. “Wofford, to me, they almost combine what we’ve seen from Virginia and Northwestern. They combine their offense at an incredibly fast pace, they are very physical, they give great help side defense. They’re an NCAA tournament team,” he said.